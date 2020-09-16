Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Girl 14 cries, pleads with the court, not to jail boyfriend (20)

28,788

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 14 year-old-girl from Lutumba area in Beitbridge last Friday burst into tears in court and begged a local magistrate not to jail her 20-year-old boyfriend who had been convicted of statutory rape.

rape victim file pictureLovemore Mapanzure was said to have used his uncle’s house to be intimate with the minor for four days before she was rescued by police.

Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Tiyondepi Zhou, convicted Mapanzure on his own plea of guilty and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment before conditionally suspending four months of the sentence for five years.

Prosecutor, Mr Tariro Makaya, told the court that Mapanzure proposed love to the teenager in December last year and she accepted.

Related Articles

Cop jailed for bedding 13-yr-old

34,801

Koffi Olomidé guilty of rape of 15-year-old girl

38,234

Girl (15) given away to 52 year old man and now six-months…

558

Butcher traded meat to sleep with under-age girl

3,244

On 29 March this year, the girl visited Mapanzure at his uncle’s homestead where they became intimate once.

The two stayed together for four days during which they were intimate at least once daily.

Police raided the homestead after the girl’s mother reported the case. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Comments