Driver who killed Shingi Mukandi in hit-and-run accident jailed

A driver who killed businessman and Harare socialite Shingi Mukandi in a hit-and-run accident, who had been on the run since last year after fleeing to South Africa following the dismissal of his appeal at the High Court, will now serve his three-year jail sentence.

Harare magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa confirmed Alfred Machipisa’s jail term for culpable homicide and failure to stop and help the deceased.

Machipisa was arrested last Friday at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Machipisa was found guilty of causing Mukandi’s death in a hit-and-run accident along Harare Drive in 2017.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him on October 21 last year by provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro after the High Court upheld the conviction and sentence of the lower court.

In that 2018 trial, State prosecutor Mr Isheanesu Mhiti proved that Machipisa failed to exercise due caution before and after the accident that saw Mukandi’s body landing 50m from the point of impact while his motorbike landed 153m away.

He was sentenced to 48 months in prison, but twelve months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Machipisa was facing culpable homicide charges and three counts of contravening the Road Traffic Act, in which he failed to stop, call the police and render assistance after killing Mukandi, who was a professional biker.