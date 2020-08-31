Relief for Makosi after testing negative for Covid-19 in Nigeria

Former UK Big Brother star turned television presenter and Life coach, Makosi Musambasi, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday after testing negative for the deadly Covid-19 virus in Nigeria.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, the former cardiac nurse confirmed she was tested at her home on Friday and had to endure the weekend while waiting for the results.

“It was not pleasant ! 70 percent of Africans are either asymptomatic or presymptomatic! We can be spreading it without even knowing,” she told Nehanda Radio.

“The asymptotic and the presymptomatic are the most dangerous! Because they are like HIV carriers! Carry it around spreading it to vulnerable people!

“The people at risk are the elderly, those pregnant, those with cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

“It might not kill you but it can kill your loved ones! So stay safe! Wash your hands, wear your masks and to be honest… parties can wait.

“For me getting tested was for my piece of mind and the piece of mind of my clients and staff! It’s a very uncomfortable test to do but if you are going to be interacting with people then make sure you get tested,” Makosi added.

Nigeria has so far recorded 53,865, including 41,513 recoveries and 1,013 deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in its latest update.

With 18,188 infections, the capital Lagos remains Nigeria’s worst-hit city. It is followed by the FCT, which includes the capital Abuja, with 5,156 cases, and the southwestern Oyo State with 3,118.

With over 25.2 million reported cases worldwide, the pandemic has claimed more than 846,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.