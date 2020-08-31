By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is critically ill at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, and his doctor has been alerted by friends to immediately attend to him.

He sent a message through opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman and MP Job Sikhala while asking his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to bring his doctor urgently.

Harrison Nkomo, Sikhala’s lawyer, immediately called Beatrice this morning to advise her of the situation.

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya visited Chin’ono this afternoon and confirmed the journalist was not feeling well.

“Have just visited Hopewell at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and can confirm that he is unwell. We have alerted his private doctor who will be attending to him immediately and we will act accordingly based on the medical assessment and advise Douglas Coltart.

“News that Hopewell Chin’ono is reportedly unwell and arrangements are being made for him to see his private doctor at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison is depressing. We pray that all is well and it’s the responsibility of the state to make sure nothing happens to him,” Ruhanya said.

Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested last month and charged for allegedly inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests.

He played a key role in exposing Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. Chin’ono was also arrested along with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Sikhala.

They are all charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

They are being detained at the country’s largest and most notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.