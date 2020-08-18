Rachel J breaks silence

Songstress and businesswoman Rachel Jambaya, affectionately known as Rachel J, has said she has been busy with business projects which will also see other artistes, including the community, benefiting, hence her silence.

Last weekend she extended a helping hand in the rural community of Chiwundura in the Midlands province, as she donated sanitizers, face masks and water containers to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Rachel J, through her foundation, said people should unite and assist their communities, homes or church, as everyone was greatly affected by the disease.

The ‘Hallelujah’ hit-maker revealed in an interview with The Herald Arts that she has been using the lockdown to push her charity work and focusing on business projects.

“I will be back in the studio soon, as you know I was giving it all time to the baby and now she is grown,” she said. “I am busy with pushing my charity work in my rural community apart from pursuing business projects.

“I grew up with my grandmother in Chiwundura and I know the community so well. I have handed over face masks, sanitisers and water containers. I encouraged them to observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations, and as you know some are old folks, but I know the donation will go a long way.

“The lockdown has been difficult for everyone, but people need to comply in order for everyone to stay safe.”

Rachel J said had been keeping a private life, trying to discover herself too.

“Music has always been my calling,” she said.

“I have pending issues with some of the collaborations and cancelled some meetings with some of the regional and international producers because of the global pandemic. We have shelved that for next year.

“I have been getting calls and offers to do online shows, but declined because my baby is still young. I hope in next months I will not disappoint my fans. I haven’t stopped writing songs too.”

Rachel J said her fashion label was complete and will be unveiled anytime soon.

She said her biography was in the pipeline after she engaged some reputable authors.

“I am glad that some authors in South Africa and in Nigeria, of which I can’t share names yet, have just started working on my book, from my musical career to the business journey,” she said. The Herald