BadaBoom song inspired by love

Businesswoman cum musician Rachel J said the power of love inspired her new video song, “BadaBoom”, set for release on August 1.

The song was produced by Ian and it features Rockford Josphat, affectionately known as Roki.

According to the R ‘n’B singer, the much anticipated video was shot in South Africa by RB Films and Roki was not available at the time it was shot. In an interview with The Herald Arts, Rachel J said she will be dropping the sassy sexy video this coming Thursday.

“I have just released the trailer for the video, which was shot in Johannesburg, featuring some of South Africa’s finest vixens, and some from Zimbabwe. The song is about love and the title name “BadaBoom” is represented by your heart. It should beat faster when it sees someone you love. Love conquers all.

“It is a party song and has some sassiness in it. I chose to use girls in lingerie because it is part of my new upcoming collection that will be launched soon,” she revealed.

The bubbly singer, who is in the country for a week to help promote the new single said she was flying back to South Africa where she is now based later this week for another video launch function in Cape Town.

She said she wrote the song together with Roki.

“This was a working project for the past three months. I am much inspired by societal setting. I approached Roki because I wanted his feel and touch on the song. We sat down and had a chat. I am working on a new album, which will have international and regional collaborations.

“Unfortunately, as of now I can’t shed light on the collaborations as it is not part of the contract. But I want to promise fireworks. Something that will blow out Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole. I am ready,” she enthused.

Rachel J hogged the limelight last year when she put up billboards in the CBD for her single “Makwikwi” and later did a remix version with Sniper Storm, Lady Squanda and Soul Jah Luv. The Herald