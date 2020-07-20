Hopewell Chin’ono, Ngarivhume arrested

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

State security agents stormed journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s home in Harare on Monday before arresting him. Also arrested in a separate location was the July 31 demonstration convenor, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa is with Chin’ono right now at Harare Central Police Station “Law and Order” section. She told Nehanda Radio “No charges communicated yet although there are vague murmurs of him inciting citizens on social media to demonstrate on the 31st.”

This comes as Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is reportedly panicking over the planned protests against corruption.

Chin’ono made waves recently after he exposed Zanu PF officials in massive corruption, his latest being the Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and expulsion of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Ngarivhume is the organiser of the planned protests.

In a live video he recorded when police stormed his home, some detectives are heard ordering Chin’ono to place his phone down.

The United States Embassy in Harare has condemned the intimidation of journalists.

“We have learned @PoliceZimbabwe officials are at Hopewell Chin’ono’s home now and are deeply concerned for his welfare. #ProtectJournalists,” US Embassy wrote on Twitter.