Former Zesa CEO and two other senior managers arrested by ZACC

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) group chief executive officer Josh Chifamba, company secretary Saidi Sangula and the corporate manager Garikai Churu have been arrested today by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

According to a report on the Zim Morning Post website, the trio are accused of appointing Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners as the company’s debt collectors without board approval.

Its not the first time Chifamba has been arrested.

In 2018 Chifamba along with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri and his finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo were arrested in connection with over $35 million underhand dealings involving an Indian company PME.

Only this month ZESA acted on a forensic audit published last year and fired eight top managers, demoted two and suspended three including public relations manager Mr Fullard Gwasira who allegedly abused a fuel coupon facility.

Those given the boot were Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) operations director Engineer John Chirikutsi, ZPC finance director Mr Hubert Chiwara, ZETDC managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri, ZETDC finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo, Zesa Enterprises (Zent) managing director Mr Tererai Mutasa, plus two Zent managers identified as Philimon Dafana and Farai Tichivangana.

The state owned ZESA whose official name is ZESA Holdings (Private) Limited has subsidiaries, the energy generating company Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC). Other subsidiaries are the investment branch ZESA Enterprises (ZENT) and internet provider PowerTel Communications (Private) Limited.

Years of alleged corruption have culminated in the latest dismissals and suspensions. Nehanda Radio understands several managers are going to be transferred to other provinces.

Also suspended alongside spokesman Gwasira was the Zesa head of corporate services Mr Rufaro Pasipanodya and Mr Obson Matunja from the audit department. Its alleged all three are under investigation for personal use of Zesa vehicles or a potential fuel coupon scam involving $18 000.