Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta Prague

Former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu’s football romance with top Czech Republic side, Sparta Prague, has come to an end after a seven-year stint that saw him win medals.

Nhamoinesu, who was last week honoured after reaching a career milestone of 200 appearances for the club, has won four silver ware with Sparta since he joined them in 2013.

The club announced that they are parting ways with the 34-year old Zimbabwean.

“Costa Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta after seven years with the club. His contract expired and he is now free to look for a new club.

“We would like to thank him for all the good things he has done for Sparta. We honestly appreciate his great relationship with the club and our fans! He will always be a real Spartan!

“Costa, we would like to thank you for all the great years at Sparta! Good luck in your future on the pitch and also in your personal life!” said the club in a statement. The Herald