Costa Nhamoinesu visits former school and donates portrait of himself

In an effort to inspire and motivate the country’s budding footballers, former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu paid a visit at his former school Seke 1 High in Chitungwiza on Wednesday.

Nhamoinesu’s visit was meant to cheer up the students from his former educational institution in what might be perceived as a career guidance lesson.

As part of the visit, the former Masvingo United centre back reportedly delivered a motivational speech to the students.

The 36-year-old Harare born retired utility defender who could play as a centre or left back also donated a portrait of himself during his playing days with Czech Republic’s giants Sparta Prague.

The visit to the school is Nhamoinesu’s second in the space of one year.

He previously visited the institution last year in May through his Costa Sports Pro Agency and struck a partnership deal with his former school.

Nhamoinesu who is a holder of a Masters Diploma in Sports Management he attained at Johan Cruyff Institute in Spain took to his Facebook to announce the deal back in 2021.

“Partnership set with my former High School in the ghetto (Chitungwiza), Seke 1 High School and Costa Sports Pro. Linking education and football,” the Zimbabwean international posted.

In his career, the huge and dreadlocked former athlete played in Poland for the lower-league side KS Wisła Ustronianka back in 2008.

He also turned out for another Polish side Zagłębie Lubin in 2010 and lastly had a short stint in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters FC in 2020. Nehanda Radio