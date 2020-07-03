Costa wins Czech Cup

By Eddie Chikamhi

Former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu, could have won his last domestic silverware with Czech Republic giants Sparta Praha on Wednesday night after lifting the MOL Cup for the second time in his career.

Nhamoinesu, who is approaching the twilight of his career at 34, now has four winners’ medals in the bag since joining the side in 2013.

They beat FC Slovan Liberec 2-1 in the final.

The dreadlocked defender, however, might see out his contract at the club at the end of this season, following a seven-year stint.

Nhamoinesu’s contract with Sparta is expected to expire at the end of the current season but there are prospects he could add one more year.

However, the defender has struggled with injuries, over the last two years and, in this campaign, he has featured in eight of AC Sparta Prague’s 33 league matches, scoring one goal.

The Zimbabwean, missed the action on Wednesday as he was an unused substitute.

In fact, Nhamoinesu did not play a single game during the campaign mainly because of injury.

The MOL Cup, also known as the Czech Cup, is the major knock-out competition in the Czech Republic and the winners get the qualification ticket to play in next season’s Europa Cup.

This is the second time, for Nhamoinesu to win the Czech Cup, following success in 2014.

He also won the Czech Republic league title and the Czech Super Cup the same year.

In his first season with Sparta, he won the league title and became one of the best-rated foreign players in the Czech top-flight league.

In September 2018 he played his 115th match in Sparta and became the foreign player with most appearances for the club.

To date he has made 145 league appearances for the Czech Republic’s most successful club, with a record 36 domestic league titles and 21 cups.

Nhamoinesu yesterday posted photos, with his teammates, celebrating the latest achievement.

“That feeling. Well done Sparta for winning MOL Cup,” he said on his Twitter page. The Herald