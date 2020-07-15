VP Mohadi commissions US$1,8 million bridge, size and amount causes outrage

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has once again shocked Zimbabweans after Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Wednesday commissioned a ‘small’ Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central, reportedly constructed using US$1,8 million.

The State media reported that the government spent US$1,8 million to construct the bridge which it claimed would be a key enabler of economic development in the province.

“The bridge and its road approaches were constructed between August 2017 and September 2019 and links various districts in the province as well as other areas in the country,” the report said.

“The old low lying single-carriage bridge was a high accident zone with 47 accidents being experienced there in the past years,” the report added.

Oderah Chisora on twitter wrote; “That small bridge cannot be 1.8 million. They are stealing through the tender system awarding tenders for small projects like that bridge to their cronies , relatives then loot public funds in the name of projects. Its daylight robbery #ZanupfMustGo.”

One engineer who spoke on condition of anonymity told Nehanda Radio the challenge is “we have a gluttonous and lazy elite. They have taken more than we the owners can ignore.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Twitter said, “This is how Mnangagwa’s regime LOOTS public funds from YOU! They built this bridge and they have declared that it cost US$1.8 million.

“Then after that Mnangagwa will blame sanctions for failing to pay nurses after embarrassingly stealing like THIS! What a shameless Government!”

Brian Makaka tweeted: “They are not ashamed at all. What is US$1,8 million to them? That’s money for sweets for their children. If they can shoot unarmed people in broad daylight and deny it, if US$15 billion just disappeared and no one is arrested..We are in serious trouble with ZANU PF.”