Mnangagwa regime begins arresting opposition activists ahead of July 31 demo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Suspected state security agents have embarked on a mission to besiege the houses of opposition MDC Alliance Assembly youths to allegedly deter them from engaging in the July 31 mass protests organised by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume.

According to the MDC Alliance, their National Youth Organizer, Clr Godfrey Kurauone is currently detained at Masvingo Remand Prison.

MDC Alliance Youth Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said, “reports we are receiving is that Clr Kurauone is being denied access to food and warm clothing and this is a clear disrespect and violation of rights of detained persons as enshrined in the Constitution.

“It is also very clear that Mnangagwa’s panic stricken illegal regime is illegally locking up Kurauone as a means to strike fear on citizens ahead of 31 July protests.

“As an Assembly, we have stated it before and we state it now that not even prison walls can deter us from taking Emmerson Mnangagwa head on,” Chuma said.

On Tuesday, the assembly told Nehanda Radio of the “illegal arrest” of MDC Alliance members, Maysen Moyo and Clr Ndlovu in Kwekwe, Midlands.

“As we have reported earlier on the illegal arrest of Sekai ‘Muchaina’ Marashe, two more MDC Alliance members, Maysen Moyo and Clr Ndlovu have been illegally arrested by thugs in police robes in Kwekwe, Midlands.

“The illegal arrests confirm a deliberate attempt by the cornered Emmerson Mnangagwa regime working in cahoots with Thokozani Khupe and cabal to demobilize any dissenting voices ahead of July 31 protests,” Chuma added.

On the same day, MDC Alliance Youth Chairperson, Sekai Muchaina Marashe was also allegedly arrested in Kwekwe in connection with July 31 mass protests.

“Disturbing news reaching us is that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illegitimate regime has once again illegally arrested one of our MDC Alliance Youth Chairperson, Sekai ‘Muchaina’ Marashe ahead of July 31.

“Muchaina is our Chairperson for the Midlands Province. She is yet to be formally charged though early reports point to the abuse of police by ZANU PF lites(Khupe and cabal) in a bid to deter youths from mobilizing for the impending 31 July protests.

On Tuesday again, suspected State agents besieged MDC Alliance Youth Deputy Treasurer General, Judith Tobaiwa’s residence.

“Six heavily armed thugs suspected to be State agents have just left MDC Alliance Youth Deputy Treasurer General, Judith Tobaiwa’s residence where they made a break in and harassed her mother.

“After failing to find Tobaiwa, the 6 poured unprintable polemic attacks on her mother before smashing windows.

“The intrusion by the AK 47 wielding state hooligans comes hotly after an illegal blitzkrieg by the regime on known opposition supporters in Kwekwe which so far has resulted in the arrest of Midlands Youth Provincial Chairperson, Sekai ‘Muchaina’Marashe, Maysen Moyo and Clr Ndlovu.

“It is very clear that the corrupt and illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa regime has now resorted to unorthodox means to quell the impending 31 July nationwide protests,” Chuma added. Nehanda Radio