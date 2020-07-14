Sugar Shane humbled by fans support

By Joel Tsvakwi

Bulawayo up-and-coming hip-hop artiste, Sugar Shane (real name Shane Manjelo) is impressed by the support his video for WAZE which he released last week, has received as it already has over 4 000 views in six days.

He said it is not surprising that the WAZE video is getting positive feedback as has been building his Sugar Shane brand.

“Sugar Shane is a brand I’ve been building over the last few years. So when the video for WAZE dropped last week, it’s views came as no surprise as it showed that the work I’d put in its promotion was paying off,” said Sugar Shane.

Sugar Shane who carved his way through the tightly demanding hip-hop environment since 2017 said he wants to prove to people that artistes in Bulawayo, who have been looked down upon, can also make it big.

“There’s a myth that if you’re an artiste in Bulawayo, you won’t make it and through my story, I want to prove that that’s nothing but a myth,” he said.

His last album, Sugar Shane said, did very well as it managed to attract a lot of listeners online.

“My last major project was an album called Gqom Life which was part of a group called BlackDiamond.

“The album did really well on online stores boasting more than 10 000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The lead song off that album, Vosho, currently has over 50 000 views on YouTube.”

The artiste who recently launched a mixtape titled DrillWay is shooting a video for a single titled ZeZe.

Through income from his music career, Sugar Shane said he has been able to set up a restaurant. He encouraged fellow artistes to have entrepreneurial mindsets.

“Using proceeds from my music, I’ve been able to open a restaurant in Bulawayo and host the biggest pool party the city has ever seen. From the money I make from my other business, I use it to invest in my music,” he said. The Chronicle