Muchenje bounces back at NetOne

By Tatira Zwinoira

Government has reinstated embattled NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje with immediate effect, NewsDay can reveal.

The development was confirmed by a well-placed source, who asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“Yes, he was reinstated, effective immediately with all charges levelled against him dropped,” the source said.

In May, Muchenje and seven other NetOne executives were arrested on corruption and abuse of office charges by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, but were later freed on $3 000 bail each.

The arrest followed an initial suspension in March on allegations of being incompetent and refusing to provide documentation for an audit.

Muchenje did not respond to repeated calls made to his mobile phone. News Day