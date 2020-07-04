Khupe punishes ex-lover, recalls him from Senate

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe has recalled her ex-lover, Gideon Shoko, the father of her daughter, Shamiso Shoko from the Senate.

Khupe has been accused of using her new position to hound her ex-lover through recalling, him.

Shoko was a Bulawayo Senator and one of eight Senators who lost their seats in the Senate on Wednesday as Khupe continues to enforce a Supreme Court judgment which she claims handed her the leadership of the MDC Alliance, although she took part in the previous election as leader of the MDC-T.

Shoko, a former deputy secretary of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), is the father of Khupe’s last born daughter, Shamiso, a Harare-based lawyer.

In a statement, the ZCTU has branded Khupe and her party as “hypocrites”.

“You say you love the labour movement but remove our immediate past deputy secretary general comrade Gideon Shoko from the Senate? Hypocrites! We stand with our former DSG,” the union said on Twitter.

Khupe has so far recalled 21 Parliamentarians, accusing them of refusing to accept the Supreme Court ruling that made her the interim president of the MDC-T.

On Wednesday, Khupe recalled eight senators who were aligned to MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

In a letter seen by Nehanda Radio to Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the recall of the four councillors namely; Denford Ngadziore (Ward 16) Girisoti Mandere (Ward 44), Jaison Kautsa (Ward 37) and Tonderai Chakeredza (Ward 31), by the MDC-T means they can no longer perform council duties.

In March, a Supreme Court ruling found that Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to claim leadership of the MDC-T party in February 2018 was illegitimate, and ordered the party to hold an extra-ordinary congress within three months to elect a new leadership.

The courts have reinstated Khupe, Tsvangirai’s only elected, of the three deputies at the time, to assume the reins and prepare for an elective extra-ordinary congress to replace the ex-Prime Minister.

However, Chamisa said he would not be part of the Khupe extra-ordinary congress set for September this year and accused her of being aligned to ruling Zanu PF.

“The court ruled that the MDC-T must hold an extra-ordinary congress. We are not MDC-T, we are MDC Alliance,” Chamisa said.