Kennedy Kaitano: Opposition leaders labeled Zanu PF agents are are sometimes responsible for the labels

By Kennedy Kaitano

I had a discussion with a member of the MDC T Khupe faction who was concerned that activists from the MC Alliance accuse them of being Zanu PF agents.

It is very unfortunate when people are wrongly accused, but it also reflects that across the country, people hate Zanu PF, and they do not react kindly to anything they identifies with Zanu PF which they suspect is a stumbling block for the removal of Zanu PF from power, wrongly or rightly.

Those falsely accused have a responsibility to explain themselves to avoid the wrath of the restive populace.

The suspected association with Zanu PF is sometimes self-inflicted. Take, for instance, the statement by Dr. Khupe following a visit to Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm last December when she said “I will always support President Mnangagwa…”.

What do you think is the natural reaction of oppressed Zimbabweans? Oppressed suffering Zimbabweans will call Dr. Khupe and all those who associate with her as Zanu PF agents. She gave the evidence of her support for a man seen as an oppressor, and that label will stick on her and all the people she works with forever.

That label of Zanu PF agent has also stuck on all people who have taken sides with Dr. Khupe, including those MDC Alliance officials who have joined her faction. That label by the angry people is the last nail in the political coffins of them all. Never underestimate the anger of the people.

Also, when you are in opposition and find yourself getting five star coverage by the State Media which is directly controlled by Zanu PF, be at home with the fact that you are getting Zanu PF support – whether or not you are a Zanu PF agent.

And because that Zanu PF preferential treatment that is denied to other more serious opposition. You should also ask yourself why Zanu PF is allowing the ZBC to give you so much coverage and ruining your political profile. Anything that gets Zanu PF sympathy is seen as a Zanu PF project by the people.

And think about how Zanu PF officials and government ministers publicly showed support for Dr. Khupe, with Ziyambi Ziyambi saying we will give MDC Alliance money to Dr. Khupe. So politicians must really think about what the opposition supporters will think about them before they made decisions, because if they still want to serve as political leaders.

And if you had been saying Emmerson Mnangagwa stole the election, and all of a sudden you jump out of the Supreme Court and pronounce Emmerson Mnangagwa as President, people will think that you have become a Zanu PF project, rightly or wrongly.

Chief Justice Malaba failed to handle the case brought before him through Advocate Chamisa’s electoral challenge. He clearly stated that he was going to handle the case on its merits not on technicalities at the beginning of the hearing, and could have helped himself by agreeing to look at the electronic voting database.

The case of the Malawian Courts which rules the elections held there in 2019 and ordered a re-run of the election will stand as a reminder how Justice Malaba should have handled Advocate Chamisa’s electoral challenge to avoid people creating the view that the courts have become part of the Zanu PF machinery. This will haunt him for the rest of his life.

Politics is about the aspirations and wishes of the people. In the MDC dispute, one should read the mood of the people, and the mood of the people will always carry the day.

Some of the politicians siding with one who has openly said she support Mnangagwa, and those who find themselves showered with Zanu PF support, should expect the people to call them Zanu PF agents and should learn to live with such labels.