Quinton Fortune dreams of Manchester United top job

Former Bafana Bafana international Quinton Fortune has set his sights on becoming manager of English giants Manchester United.

Fortune is currently assistant coach for the club’s Under-23 side, but says his “dream” is to move up the ranks in the coming years, though he admits he may have to leave the club to gain experience.

“I thought about that question yesterday for some reason and my first thought was to become the manager of Manchester United,” he told the official Manchester United podcast.

“That’s my dream. Of course, I’m starting now with the Under-23s and I’m learning a lot and I want to learn as much as possible because management changes so much in the game today.

“[I want to] learn and just try to help young players get better. That’s the main thing now for me.

“Yes, we want to win games of course, but the aim now for myself and Woody [head coach Neil Wood] is to get the players to the first team.

“That’s the most important thing. And from there you learn as much as possible.”

Fortune admits that it could be difficult to rise through the ranks at a club like United, which has such big expectations and seeks to appoint highly qualified coaches for the first team.

He also admits that it is a tough road in English football for Black coaches.

“Look, I may have to go out and learn somewhere else and become a manager. But the dream, the ultimate dream, is to come back and be the manager of Manchester United.”From what I’ve been through, I’m going for the highest level. I want to be given the job because of my ability.

“I want to always be judged because of my character and what I can bring to the team, not because of the colour of my skin.”

Fortune spent seven seasons at Old Trafford, during which time he made 76 appearances. — SuperSport