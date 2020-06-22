DeMbare ‘accident’ survivor speaks out

By Snodia Mikiri

A Dynamos fan, who survived a road accident that claimed nine of other fans as they travelled to watch their team in action four years ago, says it is a miracle to be alive.

Maxwell Machisi made the revelations when Dynamos, through their supporters chapters around the country, donated to the family of the deceased.

The nine fans perished in June 2016 in Battlefields on their way to Ascot for a date against Chapungu.

Machisi narrated what transpired with tears in his eyes.

“It was a joyous mode that morning. Travelling to support our team brings excitement. As we left Harare early morning we were optimistic not knowing what lies ahead of us.

“It was around 10:30am when the sprinter we were traveling in burst it’s tyre,” said Machisi.

The sprinter had 21 passengers and nine perished – seven on the spot and two upon admission at the hospital.

“The driver lost control. We all panicked and some were shouting advising the driver not to put brakes.

“I lost it and the last thing I remembered was we crashed on a tree. It was an ugly scene.

“Me surviving is a miracle and I am thankful for that,” he added.

Machisi braved on to narrate the incident and now with a smile on his face, he said the most interesting thing is the team went on to win the match. “But we won the match.

“It was a pity we couldn’t celebrate that win since we have lost our fellow brothers and sisters and some of us were battling between life and death in the hospital,” said Machisi.

Machisi also received a food humper and said he was humbled by the gesture by the supporters.

“I would want to thank this family for not abandoning us in the time of need.

“I spent more than half a year in the hospital.

“My kids’ school fees and food are well taken care of. “These people have been with me since day one and for that may God keep on blessing them,” he said. H-Metro