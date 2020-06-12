Samantha Tshuma sets up cleaning firm

By Bongani Ndlovu

Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma who says she has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has set up a business, Sam’s Cleaning Services for the convenience of people like her in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

OCD often centres on themes such as a fear of germs or the need to arrange objects in a specific manner.

Tshuma said throughout her life, those close to her would attest that she was a person who is fearful of germs and unclean surfaces.

“People around me know that I have serious problems with OCD. Sometimes it’s always hard for me to work in places that I think are dirty.

“So with this Covid-19 pandemic hinging on cleanliness, I decided to come up with a cleaning services company to help others like me,” said Tshuma.

She said among her services, she would connect house helps (commonly known as maids) to their clients and vice versa.

“I have had house helps and I always wanted them to do things a certain way. I would then take almost a month teaching them how to do things right, time which some may not have so I want to help by availing the right house helps who know what they’re doing,” said Tshuma.

The mother of two, whose modelling agency, Open Eye Studio, has been affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown said the fashion and beauty industry will come out transformed.

“I honestly don’t know how it’s going to be done worldwide but I’m optimistic that pageantry will be there post Covid-19 as long as safety measures are put in place.

“Maybe we shall have pageants online, but I’m sure they’ll continue to be held. Nothing will change, it’ll only evolve,” she said.

Other than focusing on her new business, she said she is giving beauty tips to aspiring models during the lockdown.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to take classes because of Covid-19, but in my spare time, I’ve been giving beauty tips to people who need them online,” said Tshuma. The Chronicle