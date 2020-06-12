Obert Mpofu throws Matemadanda under the bus as Zanu PF war vets squabble

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has thrown the ruling party National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda under the bus by supporting Douglas Mahiya’s launch of the War Veterans’ League without notifying the commissariat.

Recently, Matemadanda slammed Zanu PF secretary for war veterans, Mahiya for rushing to organise the meeting without consulting the party’s structures.

In a video seen by Nehanda Radio on Zanu PF’s Facebook page, Mpofu contradicted Matemadanda by welcoming, as a positive development, the launching of the war veterans’ league by Mahiya.

“I also want to acknowledge war veterans wing Cde Mahiya in conjunction with Mashonaland Central Politburo members, central committee members and honourable ministers from that province for the restructuring of the War Veterans Committee at the historic Atlanta Farm in Muzarabani of which (Richard) Chirongwe was appointed,” Mpofu said.

War veterans played a crucial role in the rise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they publicly supported the military intervention that removed the late former president Robert Mugabe from power in November 2017.

The clash between the two Zanu PF top leaders is a manifestation of serious squabbles in the ruling party.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) provincial chairpersons had earlier slammed Mahiya for launching the league without consulting the party’s constitution.

“We are extremely surprised to note that Mahiya decides to rush to launch the league even before the party constitution has been amended to accommodate that. From the start, decisions or the establishment of the league were done without consulting veterans of the liberation struggle.

“The league formation was just rushed through the Politburo, central committee and (2019 Zanu PF) conference (in Goromonzi) without consulting stakeholders,” read the statement by ZNLWVA.

These squabbles in the ruling Zanu PF also come at a point when Mnangagwa’s under-fire government recently, issued a chilling threat against exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere and outspoken MDC Alliance Vice Chairman and MP Job Sikhala for allegedly peddling what they called “false” claims of an imminent coup in the country. Nehanda Radio