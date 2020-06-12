George Alagiah reveals his cancer has spread

George Alagiah has revealed that his bowel cancer has spread to his lungs. The 64-year-old BBC newsreader and journalist told The Times newspaper he was given the news by doctors in April, but only told his editor.

However, he added that his condition is not at a “chronic” or “terminal” stage.

Alagiah was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, and announced in 2017 that the disease had returned. It has now spread to his lungs, liver and lymph nodes, he said.

‘I don’t want to worry’

“My doctors have never used the word ‘chronic’ or ‘cure’ about my cancer,” he said.

“They’ve never used the word ‘terminal’ either. I’ve always said to my oncologist, ‘Tell me when I need to sort my affairs out’, and he’s not told me that, but what he did tell me is that the cancer is now in a third organ. It is in my lungs.”

He added: “I said to my doctor, ‘You’re going to have to do the worrying for me.’ I don’t want to fill my mind with worry. I just know that he’s a clever guy, doing everything he can.”

As a result of the cancer spreading, Alagiah said his chemotherapy has increased.

In late March, the BBC newsreader revealed he had also contracted a mild case of coronavirus, but felt that dealing with cancer had helped him to get through it.

“In some ways, I think that those of us living with cancer are stronger because we kind of know what it is like to go into something where the outcomes are uncertain,” he told his BBC News colleague Sophie Raworth, at the time.

Last month, his debut novel The Burning Land, about corruption and homicide in South Africa, was shortlisted for a Society of Authors award. BBC News