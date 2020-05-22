Flex T receives groceries

By Praise Masvosva

Award-winning chanter Flex Title has received lockdown groceries from music promoters Boss Gaga and Boss TC.

Speaking to H-Metro, Boss Gaga’s representative, Manu, said the camp decided to bail the teenager who is struggling to put food on the table.

“Flex T did not have groceries so as Boss Gaga Entertainment we decided to stretch our hands towards the young chanter.

“We gave him flour, mealie meal, spaghetti, cooking oil and other basic needs.

“As Boss Gaga Entertainment we are making sure that our artistes are not starving during the induced lockdown period.

“Flex T is still a young man who is yet to win hearts of many and we heard that he is struggling to get basic needs that’s why we decided to help him.

“We also heard that he was now singing in the streets to get food from well-wishers so we did not want him to experience such a hard time,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Boss Gaga.

“It is everyone’s wish to enjoy life and get all the basic needs.

“Unfortunately the young man who is still setting up has been affected but the lock down.

“He is a talented young man who has the future in the future in this genre.

“We have given him basics and it’s a phase which will pass.

“Mupfanha anga akuvara,” he said.

Flex Title hailed Boss Gaga for remembering him during this period.

“Big up yourself Boss Gaga you have remembered me during this lock down period.

“I have been starving and you have brought smiles on my face.

“I just want to say thank you for everything it’s not easy to stay indoors and get food on the table,” said Flex Title.

Flex Title is enjoying rave reviews of the songs where he featured Soul Jah Love. H-Metro