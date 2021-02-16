Mnangagwa relaxes rules as lockdown extended another two weeks

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday extended the national lockdown by a further two weeks, ordering schools to remain closed and announcing new curfew hours from 8pm to 5:30 am while operating hours for businesses have been extended to 5pm.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana, listed the new lockdown measures as they were announced by Mnangagwa:

-Hours of Business from 0800 to 1700 hours.

-Curfew from 2000 to 0600 hours

-Funerals remain at 30 attendees.

-Essential Service to remain functional.

-Govt function moves to 25%

The key points of the extended lockdown are:

National lockdown extended by two weeks

Essential services business open 8am-5pm

Curfew 8pm-5am

No intercity and interprovincial travel

Funerals remain 30 people

All other gatherings banned

Private companies seeking resumption of work will test all employees first

Judiciary will open for emergency cases only and no-one in the gallery

Schools remain closed

Market open and informal sector can open once it certifies WHO protocols

Companies seeking to open must routinely test workers.

On the same day morning, Zimbabwe received the first consignment of 200 000 Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus disease, thanks to the People’s Republic of China.

Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun received the doses that arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe jet at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Addressing journalists at the airport, Chiwenga said the country would continue with the roll out plan programme until it reaches the 60% population targeted.

“You have seen how Zimbabweans have suffered from this pandemic. We therefore receive the donation as a dream of hope as a nation and finally, we believe we may be on the verge of returning to normalcy. We are aiming to achieve this,” said Chiwenga.

“You are all aware we had to implement the lockdown to curb the virus. In times of need, China has been swift to donate to Zimbabwe. We will continue with the roll out plan programme until we reach the 60% population targeted. ”

The country’s health care frontliners, ports of entry employees, school teachers are among the first groups of citizens set to receive the jabs.

As of Monday morning, the country recorded 512 new recoveries and has 3 171 active cases while the recovery rate was at 87 percent.

Bulawayo had eight new recoveries which leave the province with 225 cases. Matabeleland South has 31 active cases and Matabeleland North province has 168 active cases. Nehanda Radio