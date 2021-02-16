Passion Java blasted for falsely claiming Madam Boss had died of Covid

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Prophet of Doom? Prophet Passion Java has received a massive backlash after he posted a video over the weekend claiming comedienne Madam Boss had died of Covid-19.

The Prophet, who has become famous for posting comic skits of himself on Instagram and Facebook, posted and said, “Madam Boss vashaya.”

The ‘Gaffa Prophet’ then posted a follow up video defending himself, saying people should stop following gossip.

He said, “Nhasi ndarira kuti ririririri, ndaposta video ndichiti Madam Boss vashaya, ava shayi vayavaya vanowana Mai vayavaya. Ndikuda kukudzidzisa kuti munhu wechirume usade makuwa vakadzi obvious vanoda makuwa.

“Ndika poster video kuti Gamuchirai Jesu inoita one thousand views in one hour 200 comments but panda poster Madam Boss vashaya ndaita 11 thousand views in 25 minutes kuda makuwa, Wadzidza waanya!! Kuti nyenyenyeye.

“Handzi musatambe nerufu. Atisi kutamba nerufu tikutoda kudzidzisa tuma Prophets twenyu tuya twaiti Madam Boss varikufa varikufa, varimupenyu izvezvi wanya!”

In response, Madam Boss said, “@PassionJava Tambai nezvimwe that was a bad joke.”

Java’s video comes after a number of Prophets last year claimed they had received word from God that Madam Boss was going to die a painful death.

Most people were not pleased with Java’s joke, some even threatened to unfollow him, “I am disgusted by this honestly, I am un-following this guys it’s been nice,” commented one follower.

Another follower had to ask if Java was really okay, “Nigga …. Are you okay ? How can you play with someone’s death.”

“A bad joke indeed it’s not even funny nxaaaa,” said another follower.

“Nxaaa prophet ka do u know wat u have done to other people?… Kune vaita mudumbu, BP rashooter some even began to have covid symptoms…. You don’t joke like that… Madii kuti mukadzi wenyu ndiye afa musadaro imi,” another follower commented.

Sweden-based Zimbabwean socialite, Human Rights activist for LGBTIQ Tatelicious Karigambe was scathing of Java’s antics and urged Madam Boss to dissociate her brand from him.

According to Tatelicious many people are dying of Covid-19 and it was not a matter to joke with. She cautioned Madam Boss against damage to her brand from Java’s silly antics. Nehanda Radio