Selmor joins Africa greats in concert

Celebrated Afro-Jazz musician, Selmor Mtukudzi, joins renowned African musicians for a two hour concert celebrating Africa Day and raising awareness on the Impact of COVID 19 on the continent.

Dubbed WAN Show and scheduled for May 25, the concert features a host of African musicians based in the continent and the diaspora. Some of the artists on the line-up include, Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour, Angelic Kidjo, Eddy Kenzo, Oumou Sangaré, Fally Ipupa, Wizkid, Hiro, Lenine, Baaba Maal, Jocelyne Beroard and Chris Martin.

“It’s an honour for me to be included in the coming together of great African musicians to bring awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and also give hope to our people. I’m also humbled to share the stage with such great names in our industry,” said Selmor Mtukudzi.

WAN music concert will be broadcast for free in prime time, on a number of African national channels and some private channels, with the technical support of the African Union Broadcasting and Thomson Broadcast.

Wan said all artists participating in this show will promote its objectives of raising awareness on the risks of infection, engaging in a collective reflection on post-crisis in Africa, and to support the actors in the construction of this new Africa : United and Innovative.

The WAN music concert comes a few weeks after Selmor Mtukudzi featured on “The Blessing Zimbabwe” a collaboration of local musicians, sending a message of comfort as the nation grapples with the effects of the deadly Coronavirus. The prayer song was supported by Cassava Fintech International (CFI) through the Sasai Brand. H-Metro