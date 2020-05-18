Dynamos legend Memory Mucherahowa endorses Nelson Chamisa

Dynamos legend and former club captain Memory Mucherahowa has thrown his endorsement behind opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa.

On Monday he tweeted: “Memory Mucherahowa supports MDCA and with Advocate Nelson Chamisa as our President, Thank you.”

Chamisa re-tweeted the tweet and wrote: “I’m humbled…I respect this legend, one of our greatest in soccer!”

I’m humbled…I respect this legend, one of our greatest in soccer! https://t.co/cqoK6G8Ho8 — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 18, 2020

Mucherahowa (born 19 June 1968) captained Dynamos F.C to the 1998 CAF Champions League final and was named the 1994 Soccer Star of the Year.

He currently lives in the United Kingdom.