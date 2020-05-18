Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Dynamos legend Memory Mucherahowa endorses Nelson Chamisa

Dynamos legend and former club captain Memory Mucherahowa has thrown his endorsement behind opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa.

Former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa during a BBC interview
On Monday he tweeted: “Memory Mucherahowa supports MDCA and with Advocate Nelson Chamisa as our President, Thank you.”

Chamisa re-tweeted the tweet and wrote: “I’m humbled…I respect this legend, one of our greatest in soccer!”

Mucherahowa (born 19 June 1968) captained Dynamos F.C to the 1998 CAF Champions League final and was named the 1994 Soccer Star of the Year.

He currently lives in the United Kingdom.

