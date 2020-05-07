‘Robber’ arrested in high-speed chase

By Andile Tshuma

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Bulawayo following a high-speed chase after he stole cash and other valuables amounting to more than $27 000 from a car in the city centre.

Arnold Kuzakwenhamo (33) of Tshabalala suburb was injured when he jumped off a speeding gateaway car when he realised his pursuer was getting close.

He is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals under police guard while his accomplice who was driving the gateaway car is still at large.

The incident occurred along George Silundika Street between 10th and 11th Avenues outside a popular drinking spot at around 4PM on Tuesday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said Kuzakwenhamo was assisting with investigations.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft from motor vehicle which occurred on May 5 at about 4PM in the central business district, Bulawayo.

“Complainant parked her motor vehicle at Bootleggers bottle store between 10th and 11th avenues. She left all doors and windows closed but not locked and went to speak to her husband who was seated in his motor vehicle,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the complainant had left her handbag containing a purse, sanitizer, diaries, and cash amounting to ZW$50, US$500, R600, a Samsung tablet and a laptop bag on the passenger seat of her car and Kuzakwenhamo grabbed the handbag.

He then jumped into a white Mazda Familiar hatchback, registration number ABE 1257 which drove off at high speed.

Inspector Ncube said the complainant alerted her husband who gave a chase in his car.

When Kuzakwenhamo realised his persuer was getting close, he jumped off the gateway car along Herbert Chitepo Street between Masotsha Ndlovu and Connaught avenues.

He was seriously injured on both legs and back and was apprehended on the spot.

Inspector Ncube said the arrest of Kuzakwenhamo was likely to clear a number of theft from vehicle cases. The Chronicle