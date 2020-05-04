Tongai Mnangagwa praises Uebert Angel for “walking the talk” after preacher donates three truckloads of mealie meal in Harare South

Harare South MP and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai Mnangagwa has praised Prophet Uebert Angel for “walking the talk” after his charitable foundation delivered three truckloads of mealie meal as part of his ongoing US$1 million coronavirus relief aid.

After donations in Chitungwiza, Norton (twice) and parts of South Africa, the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) was at Belapezi Farm and Dankwerst Farm in Harare South on Sunday to distribute thousands of bags of “Chibatuara” roller meal to deserving families.

Mnangagwa said although they had churches operating in the area none of the them had risen to the occasion to assist members of the community in the area.

“I would like to thank Prophet Uebert Angel for the work that he is doing, for my constituency, for Zimbabwe, the foundation made a pledge that they are going to help the people in need and it seems they are walking the talk.

“In our constituency we have a big challenge whereby 90 percent of the residents are actually informal traders, so they are the most affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. So most of them are just stuck in their houses, they can’t go they cant trade, they have no access to any income whatsoever.

“So this will go a long way. I would like to commend the Uebert Angel Foundation. This gift is amazing, the Uebert Angel Foundation announced that they were going to help and now they are helping. Most churches in my area, we haven’t seen any of them coming through.

“So you see this is actually walking the talk, this is very commendable. We do have churches operating within our area but they haven’t risen to the occasion,” Mnangagwa added.

The year 2020 has been a busy one in terms of philanthropic work for the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder. In January he paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

At the beginning of April, the UK based businessman/preacher pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown.

Under the Uebert Angel Foundation the first tranche of aid was in the form of USD$15 000 in mealie meal to feed vulnerable families in Chitungwiza. Next up was Norton where over 1000 bags were distributed by the local MP Temba Mliswa (Independent). A third tranche of the aid saw grocery packs with bags of mealie meal distributed to vulnerable households in the same area.

A fourth tranche saw the church in South Africa distributing mealie meal to vulnerable members of the Zimbabwean community dealing with the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.