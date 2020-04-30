Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

By Thupeyo Muleya

Police and other security forces have intensified patrols along the Limpopo River to curb cases of border jumping and smuggling between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned those involved in criminal activities along the border that their days are numbered.

He said recently four vehicles laden with goods worth thousands of rand were intercepted along the border.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the smuggled goods include food items, washing powder and diapers.

“We are busy on the ground and have increased patrols with the assistance of other security forces. Recently we intercepted four vehicles with smuggled goods with a combined import duty of $157 238.

“Two vehicles, a Dyna Truck and a Toyota Hiace being driven by two Beitbridge men were intercepted at Panda Mine area while two others were intercepted on the Limpopo River banks. The names of the suspects will be released in due course,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the patrol teams were employing a number of strategies to ensure there is full compliance with the laws.

He said most criminals were using illegal crossing points taking advantage of the dry river bed. The Chronicle