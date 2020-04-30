300 families to receive Esrom Nyandoro food hampers

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

More than 300 needy households from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo will this week get free mealie meal and other groceries courtesy of football legend Esrom Nyandoro, who hails from the suburb.

The groceries will be purchased using funds from the One Million Masks and Sanitisers for Zim Campaign that had also organised the Nyandoro football memorabilia auction, which was underwritten by a bidder for an undisclosed amount on Monday.

The unnamed bidder donated the items back to the football star.

According to organisers, the anonymous bidder returned the items to Nyandoro because of their sentimental value to the ex-Warriors midfielder.

The items can be used for further fundraising activities should the movement require more financial assistance, said the organisers.

“The campaign has immediately moved to purchase mealie meal and other basic supplies that will be distributed to 300 needy households in Mzilikazi,” said Vimbai Musvaburi, the campaign spokesperson.

She said the final figures from the campaign will be released once all pledges and donations have been reconciled.

“Special thanks to businesspeople that made remarkable donations, although they did not participate in the auction itself. These individuals include Nerve Kambasha, a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa, and Patrice Motsepe’s son. These funds will go to the fight against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Masks, sanitisers and foodstuffs will be distributed to various parts of the country and the campaign has a team on the ground identifying areas of need in different locations in Zimbabwe,” said Musvaburi.

Tapiwa Virima, another member of the organising team, said Monday’s auction was the start of a movement that will run for the entire duration of the Covid-19 fight in Zimbabwe.

“Nyandoro said former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma, who is the Zimbabwe movement coordinator, will play an active role in liaising with various communities to identify their needs and manage the distribution of the items and to raise funds to keep the aid process in motion,” said Musvaburi. The Chronicle