Teenage Hadebe jets in

By Ricky Zililo

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe is expected in the country today from his Turkey base after being granted two weeks compassionate leave by his club Yeni Malatyaspor.

Hadebe, who stays about 470km away from Turkey’s coronavirus epicentre Istanbul, is likely to be quarantined for eight days upon touching down in Zimbabwe.

Turkey is among the world’s top 10 countries that have recorded high numbers of Covid-19 cases, with 115 000 cases. By midday yesterday, Turkey had 2 992 deaths.

Government slashed the recommended period returning residents from Covid-19 hotspots should be quarantined from 14 to eight days, meaning Hadebe will spend about five days with his family before flying back to Turkey.

The Warriors’ defender is excited to be coming home and is looking forward to holding his newborn twins.

His wife gave birth to twins, a girl and a boy, last month.

“I can’t wait to hold my children in my hands. I’m super excited to be coming home to see my family. The club has organised that I travel for two weeks,” said Hadebe.

The former Bantu Rovers, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Kaizer Chiefs defender has been under strict lockdown at his base, spending his time indoors.

“Our city was lucky that it wasn’t hit by coronavirus. We were told to stay indoors and we did that. I only go out maybe once a week going to the clubhouse which is closer to my apartment to do some personal training,” said Hadebe.

The Makokoba-bred footie, keen to work his way back into the starting team when matches resume after the lockdown, said he will continue with his training programme at home.

The towering left-footed defender missed his team’s last three matches played before the global suspension of sporting activities because of the coronavirus.

Hadebe was red-carded on March 1 when Yeni Malatyaspor lost 0-2 to Denizlispor. He missed his team’s 1-1 draw against Konyaspor, 1-3 defeat to Trabzonspor and their last game, a 1-2 loss to Kayserispor on March 15.

When matches resume, Yeni Malatyaspor, who are 15th on the log in the 18-team league with 25 points from 26 games, will face Fenerbache.