I listen more to my music: King Shaddy

By Praise Masvosva

King Shaddy says he listens more to his music as a source of entertainment.

The creative chanter says the lockdown period has affected him but due to his ‘good’ music he is surviving.

“We are in lockdown and I am observing social distance.

“I am spending much of my time listening to my good music because ndiyo inonyatsonakidza.

“After listening to my music I then watch movies and listen to music from other people.

“It’s the time for me to reflect on my life and bond with my family,” he said.

He added:

“It’s a blessing in disguise to have this time because when we have more time to meditate we are bound to drop something meaningful.

“We have been affected a lot but we should channel the energy to more of positive things.

“We are bonding with our families and it’s a special moment because I am learning a lot from my family.

“When everything is normal we tend to be moving from one place to another and not having this quality with the family.”

The Makanika singer also encouraged people to continue observing social distance even after the lockdown period is over in a bid to combat the coronavirus which had affected everyone in the world.

“Covid-19 is not going to end when the lock down period is over so we need to be careful.

“We should continue exercising good hygiene, social distance and follow instructions from health experts.

“The virus has claimed several lives and its important if we put effort to avoid more deaths.”

King Shaddy admits the pandemic has brought devastating effects on our economy.

“Coronavirus yalocker mari yese.

“There is no trade and it’s so bad.

“We are getting in winter again where the virus favours most.

“It will be also the period where we get less shows,” he said.

He is riding high with the song Mugoti unopiwa anyerere featuring Ti Gonzi. H-Metro