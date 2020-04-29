Fans urge Seh Calaz to stay home

By Edwin Nhukarume

Zim dancehall chanter Seh Calaz was recently urged to stay at home and lead by example by a wider section of his fans after he posted a picture with one of his colleagues on a social media platform.

Seh Calaz posted a picture with a colleague whom he visited seeking for counselling and advice as explained by the caption of the picture.

The picture caused his followers to tell him to stay at home and lead by example since he is a public figure.

His fans reacted to his post because its one of the several pictures he has posted during the lockdown period enforced by the government because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Though Seh Calaz has posted several pictures showing that he is spending his days mostly outdoors, his publicist George Damson said the chanter is following the regulations of lockdown imposed by the government.

“He is staying at home. He only moves as and when necessary just like everyone else when granted the permission to do so.

“He is just not moving for the sake of moving

“How many visits has he made that it should be a matter of public interest?” Asked Damson.

“The last time he left town he was going for a funeral.

“Which is permissible under the current guidelines,” he added.

Zimbabwe is now in its fifth week of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has urged people to stay at home and practice social distancing while living a hygienic lifestyle. H-Metro