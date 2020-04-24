Alexander Maseko pays tribute to fallen Bosso legends

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders defender Alexander ‘Cool Ruler’ Maseko has taken to Facebook to pay tribute to 20 deceased players he played alongside at Bosso.

The list includes a cross section of generations, some of who were regulars, while others made cameo appearances.

They couldn’t break into the starting line-up as a result of fierce competition and immense talent that was at the disposal of Highlanders back then.

This probably explains why Sydney Zimunya, who was the Under-20 national team goalkeeper, literally retired as Bosso’s second choice goalie behind Peter Nkomo.

Zimunya, who is now an ardent marathon runner, only kept goal when Nkomo was either injured or on suspension, but he is probably still more popular than some active players today.

Among the players that Maseko paid tribute to was midfielder Titus Majola, who was brutally killed in a stabbing incident while trying to stop a fight in a Bulawayo night spot in 1989.

“With this lockdown, working from home and having time to look back during my playing soccer days, I had the opportunity to remember all former teammates who passed on during my playing career with Highlanders,” wrote Maseko on his Facebook timeline.

The legend went on to list his deceased comrades, Majola, David Phiri, Nhamo Shambira, Makheyi Nyathi, Simon Ncube, Mercedes Sibanda, Willard Khumalo, Adam Ndlovu, Thuthani Moyo, Nqobizitha Maenzanise, Fanuel Ncube, Benjamin Nkonjera, Joseph Tembo, Dumisani Ngulube, Roy Ngwenya, Roy Phiri, Cleopas Dlodlo, Morgan Phiri, Barry Daka and Ronnie Jowa.

“A thousand apologies if I have omitted anyone. May their souls rest in everlasting peace,” wrote Maseko, who also donned the national team jersey on more than 45 occasions.

He was part of the Dream Team under the late popular coach Reinhard Fabisch that missed qualification for both the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup finals by a whisker.

Maseko joined Highlanders in 1984 and broke into the first team the following year following an injury to legendary defender Douglas ‘British’ Mloyi.

He briefly left Highlanders in 1988 to join Darryn Tonardoes after a job transfer to Harare.

He rejoined Bosso in 1990 and went on to lift the league title that season.

In 1991, Maseko was bought by South African side Mamelodi Sundowns and played for them until 1996, winning the league title with the Brazilians in 1993.

His career was blighted a horrible injury and he played for Vodacom after recovering, but he was no longer the same Maseko and eventually retired.

Maseko then ventured into business and launched his company Focus Sports Management that manages players’ careers. The Chronicle