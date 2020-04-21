Lovers fall from second floor

By Arron Nyamayaro

A woman was injured when she joined her boyfriend in jumping from second floor to the ground at a flat along Tongogara Avenue on Friday.

The two were allegedly caught red-handed by another man who is believed to be the one paying rentals.

Only identified as Nancy, the woman sustained injuries on her left hand and bruises when she fell on the roof of a parked Honda Fit at Harwill Court.

Nancy confirmed the mishap.

She said the lockdown period had kept her much in doors alone that she hooked up with one of her unidentified boyfriend during a walk and later accommodated him over night at her apartment leading to the fracas that left her nursing injuries.

Nancy said it was out of same that she jumped from the second floor and did not want her aspiring husband to discover that she had accommodated another boyfriend.

“I am still in shock and I beg you not to publish the story since it might affect my job as well as my close relatives,” said Nancy standing besides her other friend only identified as Tapiwa.

“The one I love most and who gives me his ear arrived early morning while I was accommodating my boyfriend and I failed to handle the situation upon hearing a knock by the door.

“After informing my boyfriend about the one who was knocking by the door, he opened a window and jumped and I quickly followed him and fell on the roof of a parked Honda Fit car.

“The car saved me from serious injuries although I am still experiencing hand and back pains.

“I was rushed to a doctor that I do not know the condition of my boyfriend who fell on the ground.

“He described me as a coward lady through a WhatsApp message and blocked my contact accusing me of failing to unlock the door and explain since we had not been in intimacy.

“He was my boyfriend and not my lover so we never engaged in sex but he slept over since it was too late and I feared for his life because of the lockdown security measures,” said Nancy refusing to identify names of the two boyfriends.

Honda Fit owner confirmed the incident saying Nancy agreed to repair her vehicle without involving police.

“Mukuwasha mainzwa nani nyaya iyi, ini ndakatopedzerana nemisakana uyu akavimbisa kugadzirisa motokari yangu zvisina mapurisa mukati saka mmmm musadaro,” she said pleading with the writer not to publish the story.

Harwill Court residents inundated H-Metro with calls on Friday accusing Nancy of accommodating two lovers to quench her sexual appetite leading to the incident, an allegation Nancy dismissed. H-Metro