Malaria cases rise…. 131 deaths recorded from January to date

By Fiona Ruzha

Ministry of Health and Child Care says this year the country has seen an increase in malaria with 135 585 cumulative cases and 131 deaths recorded from January to date.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, a total of 201 malaria outbreaks have been recorded throughout the country mostly from provinces such as Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East and of these outbreaks, 90 have been controlled.

The Ministry also said as of last week, 18 690 cases and 17 deaths were recorded with 1 935 being under five years of age.

Speaking to H-Metro, Director of Malaria Programme in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Joseph Mberikunashe said malaria is a deadly disease and people should be on the lookout always.

“The readings are slightly higher than last year and January to date more than 100 000 cases have been recorded.

“This is the peak period when malaria spreads hence people should be aware because it kills faster than any disease,” he said.

Dr Mberikunashe said some communities were attributing malaria to Covid-19 as the symptoms like fever and sweating are more similar, which was not true.

“As a Ministry we suspect that there is a confusion between malaria and Covid-19 since the symptoms are similar.

“Hence, we urge people to call the toll free number 2019 for assistance when they exhibit symptoms and should visit the nearest clinic for testing and treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland South Province is under going an exercise to fight malaria with Government distributing 92 000 mosquito nets in Gwanda and 82 000 in Beitbridge.

According to WHO, malaria is a disease caused by plasmodium parasite transmitted by a bite of infected mosquitoes and symptoms include chills, fever, headache and sweating usually occurring a few weeks after being bitten. H-Metro