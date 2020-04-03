Buyanga files urgent chamber application

Prominent businessman Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking the court to order the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Mr Godwin Matanga and the Ministry of Home Affairs to effect a warrant of arrest issued against his baby mother Chantelle Muteswa.

This came after Muteswa was issued with a warrant of arrest after allegedly kidnapping their minor son at Harare International School last year.

The police reportedly did not arrest Muteswa as per the warrant of arrest leading Sadiqi to file the application.

In the application, the police commissioner General Mr Matanga is the first respondent and the Home Affairs ministry is the second respondent.

Mr Sadiqi through his lawyers argued that the police have failed or neglected to afford him the protection of the law as envisaged in section 56 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

“The first respondent has failed to promptly investigate the reports made by the applicant. The first respondent’s lack of prompt investigation has adversely affected the applicant’s rights and the best interest of the minor child who is the subject of the reports.

“Resultantly, the applicant has approached the honorable court to compel the first respondent to act on its constitutional mandate and thoroughly investigate the reports made by the applicant,” he said.

Mr Sadiqi has been staying with the minor child after being granted custody by the children’s court.

Muteswa has been seeing the child as she was granted access to the child by the court but on the 11th of March 2020, Muteswa kidnapped the minor child from school hence disrupting him from learning.

It is alleged that the child has been in hiding since then and has not been going to school.

Mr Sadiqi the approached the Harare Central Police Station on March 16 and reported the matter.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Muteswa but she has not been arrested up to date.

This then made Mr Sadiqi to file an urgent chamber application seeking the courts to compel the police commissioner General and the Home Affairs Ministry to take action. H-Metro