Lockdown good for bonding: Mai Chisamba

By Trust Khosa

Seasoned talk show host Rebecca Chisamba says the 21-day Lockdown period is time for creating family bonds.

Simply known as Mai Chisamba, the television personality said it was high time people take heed of the President’s call to stay indoors and observe hygiene to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) which has claimed many lives world over.

President Mnangagwa recently gave a directive for a 21-day lockdown which began Monday and citizens have been adhering to his orders.

And Mai Chisamba being one of the vocal people promoting bonding among family, reckons it’s now the right time to do so.

“Like any other person out there, I am trying to stay indoors until the period is over because life is precious,” he said.

On her advice to people during the same period, Mai Chisamba said:

“This is the right time that family can bond and have a meal together since families were no longer doing that as we are busy looking for money.

“God has a way that he uses to address or whip his people in line and the 21-day Lockdown has afforded us that opportunity when parents get to understand their children better as they will be spending much time together.”

She, however, dismissed claims that the Lockdown was likely to promote fights among family members.

“Those who believe that 21 days indoors together are bound to create fights need serious help because if people genuinely love each other, I don’t see any reason to fight.

“Kana maakurwa munenge magara musinga danane. I honestly don’t believe that notion because you can’t fight the one you love,” she said.

Asked how covid-19 has stalled some of her projects, she added:

“Well, there is a lot that was stopped like recordings but we will simply wait and carry on once the situation is normal.

“It’s only 21 days and we will be monitoring the situation and see if it’s conductive to record or not.”

On her message of hope, Mai Chisamba said urged Zimbabweans to firm and resolute during these trying times.

She also assured her fans that more refreshing programmes are coming after the Lockdown period. H-Metro