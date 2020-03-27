Kadewere earns about US$16 554 a week

Warriors forward, Tino Kadewere, is the highest paid player in the French Ligue 2, the second-tier football league in France.

This follows a survey conducted by France Football magazine which revealed the top 20 earners in the French second-tier league. According to their publication, the highest earner in the French Ligue 2 is Kadewere who currently plays for Le Havre, on loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The 24-year-old forward earns €720,000 annually. This includes net salary and other contractual bonuses for the 2019-2020 football season.

This translates to about US$794 594 a year, US$66 216 a month and US$16 554 a week.

This is almost a fifth of what Marvelous Nakamba earns, per week, with the Aston Villa midfielder reported to be getting about US$72 968 weekly. Kadewere joined Le Havre in 2018 from Swedish side Djurgådens IF.

He moved to Sweden in 2015 on an initial loan deal from Harare City before the move was made permanent a year later.

Kadewere has scored 20 goals in 24 games this season for Paul LeGuen’s team.

He was recruited by Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais in January this year, though he was left to end the current campaign with promotion seekers, Le Havre, on loan.

The Zimbabwean goalscorer leads the list of earners ahead of Racing Club de Lens midfielder Guillaume Gillet [€480,000] and his Le Havre teammate and fellow centre forward Hervé Bazile [€470,000]. — The Herald/Agencies