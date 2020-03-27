Sundowns open doors for Khama Billiat

Former Mamelodi Sundowns trio Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau have all been invited back to Chloorkop with an open door policy.

Billiat, Dolly and Tau will forever be remembered for terrorising defences as one of Sundowns’ most prolific trios during their time with the club.

‘’Top Guns! We will forever cherish and remember your contributions! Chloorkop is still your home at any time you need training, rehab (rehabilitation) and etc.

‘’We still love you guys,’’ tweeted coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Brazilians have enjoyed a period of dominance in the PSL in recent years, consistently picking up at least one trophy a season while finishing either first or second in the league race.

The above mentioned trio led the club’s attack in 2016/17, when they went on to lift the CAF Champions League and Super Cup, before being pipped to the Absa Premiership crown by Bidvest Wits.

Reflecting on the memories, coach Mosimane recently took to social media in response to an image loaded by Dolly, declaring an open door to all three players should they wish to return to the Tshwane outfit at any time in their futures.

At present, the trio currently play their football for Kaizer Chiefs, Montpellier in France and Club Brugge in Belgium. — Kick-Off.