PSL clubs suspend training

A number of Premier Soccer League clubs have suspended preseason training as precautionary measures to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These decisions are in line with President Mnangagwa’s call to suspend all sporting activities as well as banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders announced that they have shelved all the group training sessions.

“All players and staff have been advised to adhere to strict social distancing protocols.

“We encourage our players and the staff to exercise the highest level of self-discipline by avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary movements during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement.

Dynamos did not train yesterday and H-Metro understands the players have been advised to stay home.

“We have been told not to come to training today (yesterday). They said it is a precaution measure to the pandemic.

” We have been notified through our phones. They said they are monitoring the situation and we will be notified of when to resume training,” said a player at DeMbare.

CAPS United also announced that they have suspended training on Monday.

“Amid crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic that has penetrated into the country, the management team of CAPS United FC has, with immediate effect, decided to temporarily suspend all training programs as we join the rest of the world in trying to avoid further spread of the virus,” announced the club.

Ngezi Platinum have also broken camp saying they are monitoring the situation.

“If you don’t take heed of the health policy that is devilish and inhuman behaviour, it is against the ethics and values of the society, a complete deviation of the norm.

“The world has spelled out policies put in place to try and extract the pandemic, we join hands in this endeavor.

“As Ngezi Platinum Stars we want to be torch bearers, to fight with everyone and ensure a better and safe place for every one of us and bring forward this awareness to all and sundry.

“The health of our players come first the health of everyone around the team is our priority we can’t go against the policies put in place,” said coach Rodwell Dhlakama.

Bulawayo Chiefs are also part of the teams that have taken heed to the government’s call. H-Metro