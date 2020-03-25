Driver steals from Mnangagwa

By Zvikomborero Parafini

President Mnangagwa’s driver was yesterday dragged to court after he reportedly stole a phone that had been gifted to the president at a field day in Kwekwe.

Chamunorwa Tapa, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Joy Chikodzore.

The complainant is Simbarashe Mangezi who is employed by the President’s Office as the District Intelligent Officer for Harare Central.

The court heard that on March 12, the President hosted a Field Day at Precabe Farm in Kwekwe and received some goods from various companies.

Amongst the gifts was an ITEL A56 dual sim cell phone black in colour with its charger and head phones.

The next day, at Zimbabwe House during reconciliation of the gifts, it was discovered that the phone was missing prompting an investigation to be conducted.

On March 23, Tapa was arrested at State House and he led the police detectives to the recovery of his phone from his son Jonathan Magaya in Mabvuku.

The phone was valued at US$100. H-Metro