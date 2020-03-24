Zimbo jailed 15-years for raping woman he befriended at UK nightclub

A 45-year-old man (originally from Zimbabwe), is starting a 15-year extended prison sentence for the rape of a woman he had befriended at a nightclub in Crawley in the United Kingdom.

According to a report by Sussex Police, David Jani, 45, a care assistant, of Shelley Road, Worthing raped the 25-year-old woman at his flat on the night of 13-14 August 2019.

He was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (19 March) having been convicted of rape.

According to the report Jani “was given a custodial term of 12 years and an extension period of three further years on licence, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, prohibiting him from residing with or inviting into his residence any person deemed as vulnerable, and will be a registered sex offender for life.”

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit. Detective Constable Emily Turner said;

“Jani was in a nightclub in Crawley, where he in effect targeted his victim who was on her own, taking her to his address and raping her.

“We are really glad that the victim has now seen justice done. She supported our investigation throughout and gave her evidence in court, facing cross-examination.

“This case shows once again how we will always support victims and seek to find the evidence to prosecute those who offend against them.”

The victim said; “I would like to say a special thanks to friends and family, and to Littlehampton and Crawley Police for ensuring that this case was dealt with swiftly, namely DC Emily Turner, DC Hugh Charles and PC Alexa Wood.

“I now have an incredibly long way to go mentally to rebuild my life, as well as my future.”