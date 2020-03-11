Madzibaba grooms new artiste

By Takudzwa Taruvinga

Up-coming Afro pop musician David “Damascus” Maposa has combined forces with Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria on a single titled Negative Energy.

In an interview with H-Metro, Damascus could not hide his excitement working with Madzibaba in the music circles.

“Working with Madzibaba Zakaria it was a dream come through in my life.

“I look up to Madzibaba ever since when I was a young boy.

“I appreciate Madzibaba Zakaria for assisting and nurturing upcoming artistes.

“I am happy that Madzibaba gave me lectures of what I should expect in my career,”

“As two musician coming from two different genres we managed to bridge the gap that exist between the old and new generation,” he said.

Damascus who is determined to leave a mark in the music industry said he will keep on working and producing hits like Mukwende which he released in January.

“I recently released a track titled Mukwende which is doing well in January and I will keep on dropping some hot banging videos this year.

“I am happy that my art of work is been recognised and receiving some air play on different radio stations.

“I believe that I am going to leave a mark in the musical industry this year,” he added.

Damascus also hailed other big artistes in the industry that include Stunner, Nutty O, T.Gonzi among others for being there to assist him.

“Some of the big artistes in the industry do not want work with upcoming artistes.

“Therefore I would like thank Nutty O, T.Gonzi and Stunner for assisting me in my career,” he said. H-Metro