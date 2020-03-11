58 years for notorious robber

By Zvikomborero Parafini and Motrish Gundumura

A notorious robber who terrorised residents in Avondale and surrounding areas was on Tuesday sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, 22, pleaded guilty before Harare regional magistrate Gloria Takundwa facing 25 counts of robbery.

Mutsigwa pounced on unsuspecting pedestrians and motorists robbing them of their money and valuables.

In aggravation Farirai Nyamutowa representing the State said that the crime was aggravated by the fact that there was use of force and weapons inflicting pain on his victims.

She further added that all his victims were women meaning that he targeted the weak and and helpless species and that he benefitted from the offences.

He was sentenced to 58 years in prison, ten suspended on good behavior and a further eight suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants. He will serve an effective 40 years.

Count 1

In that on the 4th of March 2020 and along Marlbrough Drive and Adylin road Marlborough Harare, Bruce Kudzaiishe Mutsigwa intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Zvisineyi Nyamuzuve while armed with a knife who was lawful control of itel 515 and cash amounting to ZW$40.00 in order for Zvisineyi Nyamuzuwe to relinquish her control of the property.

Count 2

In that on the date not known by the prosecutor but in the month of November 2019 and along the Chase Road Avonlea Harare, Bruce, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Gladys Madzamba while armed with a toy gun. Gladys was in lawful control of black wallet and cash amounting to ZWL$15 in order for Gladys to relinquish her control of the property.

Count 3

In that on 4th of February 2020 and along Golden Quary road Mabereign Harare ,Bruce , intentionally used violence or threat of immediate violence on Chipo Chiyanike while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Huawei cellphone and cash us$1,ZW$25.00 in order for Chipo Chiyanike to relinquish her control of property.

Count 4

In that on the 4th of March 2020 and along Golden Quary road Mabelreign Harare ,Bruce ,intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Joyce Rupango while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Huawei cellphone and cash US$10,ZW$67.00 in order for Joyce Chiyanike to relinquish her control of property.

Count 5

In that on the 19th of February 2020 and along Lannark road along Avondale Harare, Bruce, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Ellen Kacherera while armed with knife who was in lawful control of Itel S12 cellphone, and back wallet containing particulars in order for Ellen Kacherera to relinquish her control of property.

Count 6

In that on 6th of February 2020 and along Golden Quary road Mabelreign Harare, Bruce intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Rosemary Matonhodze while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Gtel X7 18 Explorer, and cash US$ 10 AND ZW$ 6 in order for Rosemary Matonhodze to relinquish her control of property.

Count 7

In that on 4th of March 2020 and along Golden Quary road Mabelreign Harare, Bruce intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Pauline Sinoda Chikonye while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Astra Got A32 cellphone, in order for Pauline Chikonye to relinquish her control of property.

Count 8

In that on 4th of March 10, 2020 and along and along Golden Quary road Mebelreign Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence on Sibusisiwe Mangisa while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Samsung pocket cellphone, in order for Sibusisiwe to relinquish her control of property.

Count 9

In that on 27th of January 2020 and along opposite Total garage Avonlea Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used force or threats of immediate violence on Nyaradzo Mukudah while armed with a okapi knife who was in lawful control of a Samsung Galaxy A30, cash US$31, R220 and handbag containing particulars, in order for Nyaradzo Mukudah to relinquish her control of property.

Count 10

In that on 4th February 2020 and along Agyle road Avondale Harare, Bruce, intentionally used force or threat of violence on Pamela Jubah while armed with a knife who was lawful control of Blue handbag, ZW $7, wallet with particulars, HUAWEI Y7 cellphone, in order for Pamela Jubah to relinquish her control of property.

Count 11

In that on 14th of February 2020 an along Belfast road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on salon Kudakwashe Chipunza while armed with a sword knife who was in lawful control of Blackview A60 cellphone, ZW$4, and US$5 in order for Sallon Kudakwashe Chipunza to relinquish her control of property.

Count 12

In that on the date not known by the prosecutor but in the month of November 2019 and along Belfast road Avondale Harare, Bruce, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Protilda Masvosva while armed with a sword knife who was in lawful control of Itel cellphone, ZW$25 and a black wallet with particulars and, in order to relinquish her control of property.

Count 13

In that on 14th of February 2020 and along Belfast road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Yeukai Patricia Musora while armed with a sword knife who was in lawful control of Samsung Galaxy Core 4G cellphone, ZW$20, US$20 and RTGS222, in order for Yeukai Patricia to relinquish her control of the property

Count 14

In that on 12th of February 2020 and along Cork road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa,intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Ruvimbo Ngoma while armed with a knife who was lawful control of Samsung M20 cellphone, ZW$200, US$2 and Rands 150, in order for Ruvimbo Ngoma to relinquish her control of the property

Count 15

In that on 26th of February 2020 and along East road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsiga, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Grace Ngwarayi while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Samsung Note4 cellphone, ZW$200, US$70, RTGS 900, in order for Grace Ngwarayi to relinquish her control of the property

Count 16

In that on the 4th of March 2020 and along Belfast road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Rejoice Nyasha Nyangura while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Samsung S3 cellphone and a wallet with ZW$20, US$1, in order for Rejoice Nyasha Nyangara to relinquish her control of property

Count 17

In that on 4th March 2020 and off King George road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Loice Winny Madzivanzira while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Mabicel cellphone, and ZW$40, in order for Loice Winny Madzivanzira to relinquish her control of the property

Count 18

In that on 18th of January 2020 and along Natal road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Memory Kindoni while armed with a machete who was in lawful control of Samsung J4 cellphone and US$30, R30, Zw$25, 2 x memory sticks and an umbrella, in order for Memory Kindino to relinquish her control of the property.

Count 19

In that on 20th of February 2020 and along Belfast road Emerald Hill Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence of threats of immediate violence on Mitchell Sithole while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Samsung J7 Max cellphone, and US$15, in order for Mitchell Sithole to relinquish her control of the property

Count 20

In that on 10th of January 2020 and along Suffolk road Avondale West Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Fiona Makwanise while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Mobicel cellphone, ZW$22, in order for Fiona Makwanise to relinquish her control of the property

Count 21

In that on 24th of December 2019 and along Sherwood road Mabelreign Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Lizzy Vellem while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of IPhone 6 S Plus, US$470, ZW$2000, wallet with particulars, denim jacket, shoes, and sunglasses in order for Lizzy Vellem to relinquish her control of the property

Count 22

In that on 1st of February 2020 and along Felsted road Mabelreign Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Ellen Kachenja while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Nokia cellphone, Samsung Dous and cash, ZW$65, and wallet with particulars in order for Ellen Kachenja to relinquish her control of the property

Count 23

In that on 24th of January 2020 and along Feisted road Mabelreign Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Tariro Madume while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of Gtel X& Plus, US$5, and RTGS$570 and particulars in order for Tariro Madume to relinquish her control of the property

Count 25

In that on the 1st of January 2020 and along Agyle road Avondale Harare, Bruce Kudzaishe Mustigwa, intentionally used violence or threats of immediate violence on Buhle Sibanda while armed with a knife who was in lawful control of 2 x Samsung cellphones US$11 and R40 in order for Buhle Sibanda to relinquish her control of the property. H-Metro