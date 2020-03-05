Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zanu PF expels Godfrey Tsenengamu over alleged indiscipline

Zanu PF has expelled the ruling party’s former Youth League secretary for the Commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu citing indiscipline.

Fired ZANU PF youth Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu

Tsenengamu who was suspended together with youth secretary Lewis Matutu for claiming that various individuals, among them Kuda Tagwirei, had captured State institutions, was Wednesday axed for “continued disparaging of senior party members.”

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said Tsenengamu “intransigence” behaviour had brought the party into disrepute.

“A unanimous resolution was passed today by the Politburo on the 4th of March 2020 at the 337th ordinary session of the Politburo that the former youth secretary for Commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu be expelled with immediate effect due to his intransigence and continued disparaging of senior party members,” Mpofu said. Zim Morning Post

