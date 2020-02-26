Questions raised after Duduzane Zuma pledge to help financially excluded students

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has pledged to help financially excluded students and it has left tweeps divided.

In a video shared to the students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma pledged an undisclosed amount for students who were financially excluded after receiving letters asking for financial assistance.

He also urged student to students not to resort to damaging property in their protest action.

“To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than that. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger. Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done,” said Zuma.

However, not everyone is happy about his aid as some tweeps were questioning the source of his funds.

Let me fix this… from those stolen jail is expected. We are grateful to the @NPA_Prosecutes . — JB (@Jeanrich1986) February 24, 2020

You were given what by who from where for what? Is that how looting is called these days? Nice helping hand 🖐🏿 if you were born to the right daddy. — Ngoako Kunta J. Kganakga (@kunta_j) February 24, 2020

Guptas left you a voice message… — mylo will🎟⚓🧳🇿🇦 (@mylo1979) February 24, 2020

With our money — Ray_Life (@Ray_6007) February 24, 2020

While others commended Zuma for lending a helping hand.

Duduzane Zuma is a great person. Finish and klaar! pic.twitter.com/ceviXZ3XlN — Sumthing Charming (@TheeVintage) February 24, 2020

Theres a chance Duduzane Zuma might be our president some years from now. I admire his confidence — ⚖️ 🇿🇦 (@Malatjie_) February 24, 2020

Last month Duduzane Zuma trended for handing out ANC t-shirts. This month he's trending for making student donations & encouraging videos. Meanwhile Andile Ramaphosa is being scrutinised for payments from Bosasa. Did I mention Duduzane looked like genetic royalty in that video? — Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) February 24, 2020

Those who claim Duduzane Zuma stole money from them.

How much did he personally steal from you vele coz since uzihluphekela even before umazi?!

He's dad is no longer president & wena usahlupheka.

Who's stealing your money now coz there's no improvement in your life? — Xoli (@R_xoli) February 24, 2020

IOL