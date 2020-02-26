WANTED: Durban couple on the run after R5 million jewellery heist

Police are on the hunt for a Durban couple convicted for a R5 million jewellery store heist dating back to 2013.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Mohamed Billal Sheik, 37, and Zahida Rahaman, 42, who broke into a business premises in the Durban North and stole jewellery worth more than R5 million.

A third person Imitiaz Hoosen, 32, has been convicted and is currently serving 15 years in jail.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the couple, who were out on bail of R5000 did not pitch at court for sentencing on November 2018.

They have since been on the run.

The POST reported earlier Rahaman, who worked in sales at the Cherry Design Jewellery store in Umhlanga, had given copies of the keys to Shaik, Hoosen and another person named Makhaye.

The state further alleged that the mother of four had tampered with the CCTV footage before she had “logged off” on the day of the break-in.

At the start of the trial all three maintained their innocence.

Sean Peirce, of Coast to Coast Special investigations, who are assisting police, said the trio fled after the court had adjourned for lunch.

“We were asked to assist the police and prosecutors. After receiving information from an informant we were able to track Hoosen to a house in Isipingo in February 2019. He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

“However, the other two are still on the run. We have been informed that they have been spotted in Pietermaritzburg and awaiting more information. We will not rest until they are found. They have made a mockery of the system, which will not be tolerated,” he said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Vicky Moodley on 083 923 5299 or Captain Raymond Deokaran on 083 632 2849. POST