Pfumbidzai starts training

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors wingback Ronald Pfumbidzai has ruled himself out of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers against Algeria next month despite returning to training.

The Bloemfontein Celtic player is now doing some light training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to sports hernia.

Pfumbidzai wished his teammates well.

“I have been playing since December and I’m recovering well from the operation that I had.

“It’s good to be back though I haven’t fully recovered and it was my wish to make a return to the Warriors squad as we face Algeria but I won’t be fully fit because the games are too soon.

“I can’t say that l am fit to play because I have just recovered, I’m not even back in full training.

“I miss playing and it’s always nice to be back on the field and I just thank God for the process and my recovering and I can’t wait to be doing what l love, which is playing football.

“I think I will be ready to compete after six weeks,” he said.

He added:

“I pray that l get better soon and keep on playing the beautiful game that l love.

“It’s actually an honour to play for my country but not in the upcoming games, I was really looking forward to the games but unfortunately I cannot.

“Playing football excites me and l can’t wait,” he said.

Pfumbidzai says he believes in his teammates.

“I believe we have a strong squad and players who are ready to put their all.

“Our team is made up of great players who are doing well from their respective clubs and I believe they can make things happen.

“I just want to wish them the best and that I will be supporting them all the way through,” he said.

Algeria are topping the group with six points while Zimbabwe are two points behind.

Asked on their chances of qualifying, he said:

“We are obviously, on paper, the underdogs. But in football any team can do the impossible.

“So we have to believe to achieve the best. Football is a game and anything can happen. We can’t go fearing any opposition or opponent.

“I think any player selected will be ready for the challenge, we have players that they should be stressed about also.

“It’s all about taking one game at a time. Set the number of points we need in the in the Group stages.

“It’s all about making history and working hard to make our country proud.

“I think we have a good group of players full of confidence wanting to write their names in the history books,” he said. H-Metro